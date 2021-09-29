Visa to open new Midtown office, add nearly 1,000 new jobs

Credit card and financial services company Visa will open a new office in Midtown creating almost 1,000 new jobs.

Visa will take over the old Norfolk Southern space at 1200 Peachtree St. with the office concentrating on technology and client services teams. Several global and regional company leaders will be re-locate to Atlanta to support its employee base, according to a press release.

“Visa continues to grow, it is critical we have a strong local presence in areas where we do meaningful business,” said Kim Lawrence, Visa’s head of the U.S. market. “Growing our presence and workforce in Atlanta will enable Visa to serve our clients more effectively, support talent development and contribute to the long-term success of local communities.”

Visa said it was committed to investing in skills development and training for local talent and technical experts by partnering with the Georgia Fintech Academy and other regional colleges and universities on student engagement, early-career recruiting, education and mentorship programs.

Visa will also collaborate with the Advanced Technology Development Center at Georgia Tech to support entrepreneurs creating solutions for payments, financial services, and commerce.

The company said it would continue to provide local small businesses with access to capital, technology and tools to help their businesses thrive through She’s Next, Empowered by Visa and Visa’s online small business hub.

For more information about open roles and opportunities with Visa in Atlanta, visit: https://vi.sa/AtlantaCareers