UPDATE: Imagine Music Festival cancelled due to weather concerns, Music Midtown still on

Citing severe weather concerns from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas and ground conditions at the Chattahoochee Hills site, organizers have pulled the plug on this weekend’s big Imagine Music Festival.

The Sept. 17-19 festival lineup was supposed to include performances by Gryffin, Liquid Stranger, Leah Culver, and more. You can read the official statement from the festival at the end of this post.

Music Midtown is still on at Piedmont Park this Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 18-19) with an onslaught of pop and rap megastars and artists of varying degrees of stardom, including Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, 21 Savage, Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion, and Black Pumas. All told, the weekend music festival will bring 30 acts to perform on four stages throughout the park.

If you’re going, the Eastside BeltLine Trail is always a great alternative to driving. The path leads right up to the entrance, and if you’ve never dealt with the traffic jam or parking woes of Music Midtown, this is not the weekend to start. Also, the Midtown MARTA station is just a ten-minute walk.

You’ll probably want to bring a poncho since umbrellas are prohibited. The Weather Channel says there’s a 50% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, rising to 60% on Sunday.