Trees Atlanta kicks off annual tree sale online

Atlanta is often and affectionately referred to as a “city in the forest,” but there’s always room for our canopy to grow.

Today at 11 a.m., Trees Atlanta kicks off its 22nd annual Labor Day Tree Sale online.

The online store is open and taking pre-orders through Sept. 20. Trees Atlanta recommends that all customers order online throughout the month for a scheduled, well-organized tree pickup on Sept. 25 or 26 at Murphy Crossing.

There will be more than 1,000 native and exotic plants available, including 200 species of trees, shrubs, native perennials, and tree-friendly vines. Check out a list of species that are currently available.

Later, when you are obsessing over the trees that you didn’t buy, you’re in luck. Trees Atlanta will host a Second Chance Sale on Sat., Oct. 2, for in-person shopping in the parking lot at The Carter Center.