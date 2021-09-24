Tickets on sale for Inman Park Wine Stroll on Oct. 23

The Inman Park Wine Stroll (formerly the BeltLine Wine Stroll), is the longest running wine tasting event on the Eastside of Atlanta. This year’s event, set for Oct. 23 from 1 to 6 p.m., has been re-formatted to include live music and art in addition to wine tastings at 14 locations in the neighborhood.

Included among the tasting locations are six front porches on which bands will be performing live music, two restaurants, two art galleries – White Space and the Waddi – and four front porches featuring local arts and crafts.

At each of the 14 venues, attendees will sample reds and whites curated by the event’s wine experts.

Tickets cost $50 per person plus taxes and fees. and are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

Attendees are encouraged to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before the event. Masks are encouraged and will be available at check-in. Masks will be required indoors at the art galleries and restaurants.

Event proceeds benefit the Inman Park Neighborhood Association.