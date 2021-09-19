Sunday in the Park and Tunes from the Tombs is Sept. 26 at Oakland Cemetery

Oakland Cemetery will host the 43rd annual Sunday in the Park festival combined with Tunes from the Tombs on Sept. 26. The headliners will be The Original Wailers and Jupiter Coyote.

The event, which runs from noon to 7:30 p.m., will also include living history theater performances, cemetery tours, arts market, food trucks, storytelling, a kids’ zone, a historical costume contest, and more.

Oakland Cemetery’s fall event season begins with its Fall Plant Sale, held Sept. 24 and 25. After Sunday in the Park, the cemetery hosts its 14th annual Run Like Hell 5K on Oct. 9 followed by three weekends of the acclaimed Capturing the Spirit of Oakland Halloween Tours.

For event details and tickets, visit oaklandcemetery.com.