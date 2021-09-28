Spa shooter pleads not guilty in Atlanta attack, faces death penalty trial

The gunman charged in the shooting death of four Asian women at two spas on Piedmont Road on March 16 has pled not guilty, despite pleading guilty and receiving a life sentence for similar shootings that left four dead in Cherokee County.

Robert Aaron Long, 22, pled not guilty to charges that include murder and domestic terrorism. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she would seek the death penalty and conviction for hate crimes.

Long, who frequented all of the targeted spas, told investigators he wanted to “eliminate temptation” to his sex addiction.

In total there were eight victims at both the Woodstock and Atlanta spas, and six of them were Asian women. The victims in Atlanta were Yong Ae Yue, 63, Soon Chung Park, 74, Suncha Kim, 69, and Hyun Jung Grant, 51.