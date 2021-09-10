Request for proposals sought to build affordable housing across from Atlanta City Hall

The City of Atlanta has issued a request for proposals to build affordable housing on a vacant lot across from City Hall in Downtown.

The 13-acre property at the corner of Trinity and Central avenues would put the issue of affordable housing on the city’s doorstep. Invest Atlanta—the city’s development authority— in partnership with the Department of City Planning issued the request for proposals (RFP).

“Activating and redeveloping public land expands access to affordable housing for all who wish to call Atlanta home,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement. “To have this physical, tangible commitment to housing equity literally across the street from Atlanta City Hall should serve as a reminder that Atlanta is a city for everyone.”

Developers must meet a number of objectives for the project, including building affordable rental housing with a design that accommodates diversity in household sizes and income levels. The project must also be mixed-use, meaning there will be retail, dining, or offices incorporated on the ground floor.

The RFP can be found online at this link.