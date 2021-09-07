Out on Film returns for live and virtual screenings Sept. 23-Oct. 3

The 34th annual Out on Film festival will return for live screenings and virtual viewing from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3.

Presented by WarnerMedia, the LGBTQIA+ film festival will open with Peeter Rebane’s Firebird and present the world premiere of William T. Horner and Stacey Woelfel’s Keep the Cameras Rolling: The Pedro Zamora Way as the closing night selection.

Additional world premieres include Jan Miller Corran’s Along Came Wanda, Antony Hickling’sDown in Paris, and Jade Winters’One Four Three. Alessandro Guida and Matteo Pilati’s Mascarpone will make its U.S. premiere.

Out on Film will screen 43 features (25 narrative films, 18 documentaries), 17 shorts programs with 98 films and 2 webs series representing 24 countries.

“It’s wonderful to be back in theaters this year, and its equally wonderful knowing we have such an expansive, international lineup of films to present both in-theater as well as virtually,” festival director Jim Farmer said. “As one of the few film festivals that are still growing despite all of the challenges present, we are thrilled with this international lineup, including our world premieres and more films we can’t wait to introduce our audiences to.”

Actor Amanda Bearse, who grew up in Atlanta, will be receiving the 2021 Trailblazer Award virtually. After roles in All My Children and the horror classic Fright Night, Bearse became a household name playing Marcy D’Arcy on Fox’s Married…With Children. At the height of her acting career, Bearse came out as a lesbian to the public with a cover article in The Advocate and her activism for the LGBT community began as the first poster child for HRC’s National Coming Out Day.

For information on purchasing passes, tickets, and the full lineup of movies, visit outonfilm.org .