News Briefs: State prison investigation; Rufus Rose House restoration; BOE candidate forum

The U.S. Justice Department announced today that it has opened a statewide civil investigation into conditions of confinement of prisoners held in Georgia’s prisons. The investigation will examine whether Georgia provides prisoners reasonable protection from physical harm at the hands of other prisoners. The department also will continue its existing investigation into whether Georgia provides lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex prisoners reasonable protection from sexual abuse by other prisoners and by staff.

Atlanta-based real estate investment firm UC Asset held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 10 to mark the beginning of restoration on the historic Rufus M. Rose House on Peachtree Street. The company acquired the property earlier this summer with plans to restore its historic legacy. The 1901 Victorian Queen Anne mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Developers said they would have “exciting news to share” about the future of the house.

A forum is set with the Atlanta Board of Education candidates who would serve the North Atlanta cluster. The event is planned for Sept. 28, from 6-8 p.m. North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools is organizing the forum. Tharon Johnson from “The Georgia Gang” will be the moderator. The forum will feature candidates from the three districts that serve the North Atlanta cluster of Atlanta Public Schools – District 3, 4 and 5. It will also include At-Large Seats 7, 8 and 9. Find a map of the school districts here. Register for the forum at this link. A recording of the event will also be available on Facebook.