News Briefs: More police in Buckhead; MARTA bus route meetings; new Midtown plaza

Atlanta Police Department Zone 2, which covers the Buckhead area, has launched a four-person bike unit to patrol the area between Sidney Marcus Boulevard, Piedmont Road, Lindbergh Drive and Interstate-85. The officers are patrolling on bikes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., he said. APD also plans to open a new mini precinct in Buckhead to address traffic calls. Called the West Village mini precinct, the goal is to address the uptick in crime in Buckhead by adding officers in Zone 2. The new precinct should be fully operational by summer 2022 with a minimum of 24 officers, said Bryant. The location for the mini precinct has not been determined, he said. Until it opens, the officers will be based at the Lenox Square mini precinct.

MARTA will hold in-person and virtual public hearings to provide updates and receive comments on proposed bus route changes in the City of Atlanta and Clayton County. The in-person hearings will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. The virtual hearing will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m., and is accessible through MARTA’s website, by phone, and on YouTube and Facebook. MARTA service planners will be available to answer questions about the proposed route changes both in-person and virtually during the community exchange one hour before each hearing. To see the list of meeting places and find out more about commenting, visit this link.



The Midtown Alliance has started construction on a small public plaza at the corner of Peachtree Street and Peachtree Place. The mini-park will eliminate a handful of on-street parking spaces and create wide sidewalks. Part of the intersection’s realignment includes rebuilding the existing hardscaped median with more permeable space to allow new oak trees to thrive. Existing overhead utilities will be buried and new decorative lighting will illuminate the sidewalks and plaza to increase safety and aesthetics. A new sculpture donated by the City of Atlanta called The Sole Sitter by Willie Cole will also be installed in the plaza, as well as a mesh system that allows 3-D art and lighting to be strung overhead.