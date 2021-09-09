News Briefs: Kemp threatens court over vax mandate; Lenox Square age restriction; Summerfest cancelled

I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2021

Gov. Brian Kemp has threatened to go to court to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate unveiled by President Joe Biden. The mandate orders private businesses with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or regular COVID testing. Kemp tweeted “I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to stop this blatantly unlawful overreach by the Biden administration.”

Buckhead’s Lenox Square will soon require a parent or adult to accompany anyone under 18 years old at the mall after 3 p.m. The new “Youth Supervision Policy” is effective Sept. 21, according to an online notice from mall owner Simon Property Group. The policy states that guests under 18 will have to leave the property by 3 p.m. or immediately be joined by a parent or adult over 21 years old. One adult can accompany up to four youth. Lenox Square has been the scene of several violent crime incidents, including the June shooting of a security guard. Two 15-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with that shooting, according to Reporter Newspapers.

Virginia-Highland Summerfest, scheduled for Sept 25-26, has been cancelled by the organizers due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Instead, a fundraiser called A Night Out for John Howell Park will be held on Sept. 24 in the park. The small, ticketed event will include music, lawn games, and food from D.B.A. Barbecue. Tickets are available at this link.