News Briefs: Kemp calls redistricting session; MARTA holding voter registration; healthcare COVID fatigue

Gov. Brian Kemp is calling Georgia lawmakers back to the Gold Dome on Nov. 3 to redraw congressional and legislative districts, according to a report from AP. Legislators are already busy drawing new lines, with majority Republicans looking to increase the number of congressional seats that their party holds, while preserving control of the state House and Senate.

MARTA will host local non-profit organizations at select rail stations in observance of National Voter Registration Day 2021. Organizations will conduct non-partisan voter registration activities Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Five Points, College Park, Doraville, H.E. Holmes, Kensington, West End and Lindbergh Center rail stations. Participants should bring a state identification card or state issued driver’s license or be prepared to give the last four digits of their social security number.

Even as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 surge subsides, many health care workers in Georgia are leaving hospitals for better working conditions, while some are leaving the industry altogether according to a report from GPB News. Hospital leaders addressed the issue Sept. 23 during a panel at the Health Connect South conference.