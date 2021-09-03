News Briefs: Fire guts Inman Park businesses; free Music Midtown passes at vax event; digital driver’s licenses

A fast-moving fire gutted three businesses in Inman Park on Sept. 2. Heartwork Counseling Center, Master Air Heating & AC, and Velocity Print & Design at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Edgewood Avenue in Inman Park were destroyed in the blaze, which sent a dark plume of smoke into the sky visible for miles. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Music Midtown has partnered with the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, CORE: Community Organized Relief Effort, and Emory Outbreak Response Team from Rollins School of Public Health, to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday, Sept. 5, in Piedmont Park. Guests who get vaccinated on site from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. will receive a free weekend pass to Music Midtown on Sept. 18-19, while supplies last. Tickets are subject to availability and are first come, first served. Only those receiving their vaccination on site at Piedmont Park on Sunday will be eligible to receive free tickets. Vaccinations will be available at two locations at the park: north of the The Meadow on Charles Allen Drive and at Piedmont Park Promenade, where guests are encouraged to register at the following link.

Apple has announced that Georgia will be among the first US states that will support iOS 15’s new ability to store driver’s licenses and state IDs in their wallet app. An Android version is in development, too.