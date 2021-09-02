News Briefs: COVID-19 nears peak again; APD statement on guns; student killed in elevator; Super Bowl bid

The number of COVID-19 cases now in Georgia is reaching the previous peak in January. On Sept. 1, the Georgia Department of Health recorded a 7-day moving average of almost 6,997 cases. Back in January, the 7-day moving average had reached a record 7,309 cases. The most COVID cases in one day was recorded on Jan. 8 with 10,173. The state seems to be reaching those numbers again, with 9,752 cases recorded on Aug. 28. On Sept. 1, there were 6,771 cases recorded. As of Sept. 1, Georgia had reached 73,534 total hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. The highly contagious Delta variant is causing the surge. Hospitals are currently so stretched they are having to divert patients. Gov. Brian Kemp is deploying thousands of National Guard troops to help the medical crisis, and government officials continue to push for people to get vaccinated.

The Atlanta Police Department released a lengthy statement on Sept. 1 concerning the ongoing gun incidents and violent crime in the city. More than 600 people have been shot and there have been 109 homicides since the beginning of the year, the statement said. “We are perplexed at how many people are willing to throw away their lives, abandon their families, or destroy another person’s life over an argument, disagreement, or petty violation,” the statement said in reference to gun violence. Another alarming statistic: since the beginning of the year, 1,343 guns have stolen from cars in the city. Read the entire statement at APD’s Facebook page at this link.

A student athlete is dead after an elevator at a student-housing complex “collapsed” and pinned him between floors, Atlanta Fire Department officials said. The victim was identified as Juamarcus McFarland, 19, of Missouri, who was living in the city while attending Champion Prep Academy. The incident occurred at the 444 student housing building at the corner of Highland Avenue and Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. According to a statement from the property owner to Fox 5, more than a dozen young athletes were in the car, which surpassed the elevator’s 3,000 pound capacity. Inspectors with the State Insurance Commissioner’s office were on site Wednesday to determine why the elevator failed.

The AJC reports that Atlanta will make a bid to host the 2028 Super Bowl. Falcons owner Arthur Blank told the newspaper that “We definitely want to be back in the rotation” after Mercedes-Benz Stadium last played host to the Super Bowl in 2019.

– Amy Wenk contributed to this news roundup.