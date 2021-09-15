Music Midtown, Imagine Music Festival on tap this weekend

It’s a big weekend if you’re the festival goin’ type.

Music Midtown returns to Piedmont Park this Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 18-19) with an onslaught of pop and rap megastars and artists of varying degrees of stardom, including Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, 21 Savage, Jonas Brothers, Megan Thee Stallion, and Black Pumas. All told, the weekend music festival will bring 30 acts to perform on four stages throughout the park.

If you’re going, the Eastside BeltLine Trail is always a great alternative to driving. The path leads right up to the entrance, and if you’ve never dealt with the traffic jam or parking woes of Music Midtown, this is not the weekend to start. Also, the Midtown MARTA station is just a ten-minute walk.

If losing your mind amid an aquatic fairytale-themed spectacle of lasers, massive bass, and electronic dance music is more your speed, grab your glow sticks and glitter and head for Chattahoochee Hills. The Imagine Music Festival returns Friday through Sunday (Sept. 17-19) with a lineup featuring performances by Gryffin, Liquid Stranger, Leah Culver, and more.