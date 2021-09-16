MARTA wants your vote on the design on its new fleet of rail cars

MARTA wants your opinion on the design of its new rail car fleet as part of its “Your Ride, You Decide” campaign.

There are eight designs to choose from — ranging from bold and colorful to cool and minimalist. You can see them below, then head over to ideas.itsmarta.com to cast your vote and leave comments.

At this posting, the design pictured above (“Flowing Ribbons: Option A” featuring MARTA’s classic color band) is in the lead.

The transit agency is spending nearly $650 million on a fleet of new rail cars, which will begin delivering in 2023.