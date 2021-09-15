JPX Works proposes 31-story apartment tower at corner of Spring and 18th in Midtown

JPX Works, the developer of mixed-use Inman Quarter in Inman Park, presented its latest project at 1405 Spring Street to the Midtown Development Review Committee (DRC) on Tuesday.

The 31-story apartment building would sit on the space currently occupied by John Marshall Law School’s shuttered Blackburn Conference Center at the corner of Spring and 18th Street. The Center for Puppetry Arts is just across the street.

The project would feature 325 residential units at 300,400 square feet, with lobby and leasing at the ground floor. To achieve the desired amount of residential density on the site, a transfer of development rights (97,000 square feet) is in process.

A nine-story parking podium would provide 325 spaces accessible via a curb cut along 18th Street. As part of the development, two-way traffic flow on 18th St. is proposed to extend eastward to West Peachtree.

The DRC recommended actions be taken to limit light spillage from the parking podium, pedestrian and handicap access be clearly delineated on all parking deck levels, and explore burying utilities along 18th and Spring to give more space for trees and streetscaping.