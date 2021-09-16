Food and wine centric hotel Epicurean Atlanta opens in Midtown

Food and wine centric hotel Epicurean Atlanta began welcoming its first guests on Thursday,

Part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection and the second location of the Epicurean Hotel brand, the Midtown destination is one of three towers located in the 1105 West Peachtree property by Selig Development.

Besides the upscale lodgings, the star attraction at Epicurean Atlanta is the array of food and beverage spots, as well as the Epicurean Theatre, which will present guests the opportunity to watch, learn, experience, and create with award-winning chefs, mixologists, and winemakers.

Epicurean’s signature restaurant, Reverence, is under the direction of Executive Chef Ewart Wardhaugh and feature a seasonally adapted menu of fresh fish, meats, and produce. Reverence is open for breakfast daily from 7 to 11 a.m. Dinner is served Sunday – Thursday from 5 to 10 p..m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. Reservations for Reverence can be made by following the link here.

Aerial Kitchen & Bar is in a garden setting on the 9th level Sky Terrace adjacent to the hotel pool. The menu offers signature cocktails and seasonal bites. Hotel guests enjoying a swim will be able to get private poolside cabana service. Aerial is open Sunday – Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m – 9 p.m., and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Situated across from the entrance to the hotel in the development’s 31-story office tower, The Office Bar is being positioned for casual meetings, collaborative lunches, or pre-dinner cocktails. The space will have lounge seating, communal tables, and bar seating. Lunch and dinner will be served seven days a week, with an emphasis on salads, hearty bowls, cocktails, local craft beers and an elevated wine list. The Office Bar is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday – Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.