First segment of Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail is now open

The first segment of the Atlanta BeltLine Southside Trail is now open.

Trail users will now be able to continue their walk, ride, or roll another 0.8 miles from the southern terminus of the Westside Trail at University Avenue to Pittsburgh Yards.

Additional work will be completed in the coming months including the addition of lights and cameras to the connecting trails at Allene Avenue and Manford Road, and the addition of a residential sidewalk from the end of the Manford connector trail to the intersection of Manford and Erin.

Atlanta City CouncilwomanJoyce Sheperd is hosting a “sneak a peek” event for the new trail on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are asked to meet at Pittsburgh Yards, 352 University Avenue SW. Free parking will be available. Electric shuttles will be provided for seniors or those with mobility challenges. Light refreshments will be served.