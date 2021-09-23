Election Notes: Mayoral candidates excluded; tax return challenge; candidate forums; candidate scores

Atlanta mayoral candidates Kirsten Dunn, Nolan English, Mark Hammad, Kenny Hill, Rebecca King, Roosevelt Searles III, Richard Wright, and Glenn Wrightson have issued a joint statement to the media saying their are being excluded from news coverage and candidate forums. The candidates plan to hold a news conference on the steps of City Hall this morning, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. in protest. “The actions of local news organizations and private organizations to exclude the majority of Mayoral candidates from coverage and forums is concerning and a detriment to democracy and voter choice,” the statement read in part. Candidate Kenny Hill said ranking of candidates is being used as an eliminating tactic by “political marketing stakeholders who attempt to shape public opinion – and their vote – by exclusion and diluting of ‘lessor candidates.'” Atlanta Intown and our sister publications Reporter Newspapers have reached out to each of the candidates to be part of our upcoming Voter’s Guide, which will appear online beginning Oct. 1 .

The Old Fourth Ward Business Association Candidate Forums will focus on critical policy affecting small and local businesses, entrepreneurs, and neighborhood business districts in the O4W and across the city. Moderated by the staff of Butter.ATL and Atlanta Civic Circle, candidates for mayor, city council president, at-large seats, and city council districts 2 & 5 will gather at O4W businesses for the forums. Here’s the line-up: City Council Districts 2 & 5 (Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. Dad’s Garage Theatre); City Council At-Large Posts (Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., Our Bar ATL), City Council President (Sept. 25, 1 p.m., Plaza Theatre); and Mayoral Candidates (Sept. 26, 1 p.m., The Roof at Ponce City Market). All events will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/o4wba.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. on a virtual video teleconference, the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) will be hosting a Mayoral Forum in Atlanta on affordable homeownership with over a thousand NACA Members. All of Atlanta’s “major mayoral candidates” (which lends credence to the first item in this Election Notes posting) have been invited and are expected to attend.

Nonpartisan business coalition Committee for a Better Atlanta has released its scores of candidates vying to be the next Mayor of Atlanta, City Council President, and City Council members. CBA evaluated candidates based on their submitted written questionnaires and in-person interviews. The results can be viewed at this link.

Two weeks ago, mayoral candidate and Atlanta City Councilman Andre Dickens challenged the other mayoral candidates to release their their tax returns to the public by Sept. 15. As of Sept. 22, none of the candidates have joined Dickens in doing so.

“As recent as last night, candidate forums have focused on the corruption and investigations into previous administrations,” said Maria O. Banjo, campaign manager for the Dickens campaign. “The people of Atlanta need a mayor they can trust; releasing tax returns is the bare minimum to start rebuilding that trust. Andre Dickens is the only candidate who has done so.”