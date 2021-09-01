Election Notes: Candidate forums, Brown fraud case, Bell-Saunders exits

EarthShare Georgia will host the 2021 Mayoral Forum on Greenspace on Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m. to find out how each candidate’s administration would value and manage local natural spaces and recreation areas. The virtual forum will be moderated by Jocelyn Dorsey. Find out more at bit.ly/greenmayorforum.

The Transformation Alliance continues its series of Transformation Tuesday Candidate Forums on Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m. for contested seats in Atlanta City Council Districts 9-12 and Post 3 At-Large. Additional forums are set for city council candidates running unopposed (Sept. 21, 11:30 a.m.), candidates for Atlanta City Council President (Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m.), and those running for Atlanta Mayor (Oct. 5, 5 p.m.) For more information on the series, a full schedule and to register, visit bit.ly/TransFormationTuesdays.

The Old Fourth Ward Business Association Candidate Forums will focus on critical policy affecting small and local businesses, entrepreneurs, and neighborhood business districts in the O4W and across the city. Moderated by the staff of Butter.ATL and Atlanta Civic Circle, candidates for mayor, city council president, at-large seats, and city council districts 2 & 5 will gather at O4W businesses for the forums. Registration opens on Sept. 3 on Eventbrite. City Council Districts 2 & 5 (Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. Dad’s Garage Theatre); City Council At-Large Posts (Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m., Our Bar ATL), City Council President (Sept. 25, 1 p.m., Plaza Theatre); and Mayoral Candidates (Sept. 26, 1 p.m., The Roof at Ponce City Market). All events will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/o4wba.

Current Atlanta City Councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown‘s fraud case likely won’t be heard until after the Nov. 2 election, according to a report in the AJC. Brown is under federal indictment on financial fraud charges that happened before he was elected to the city council. Prosecutors say he took out thousands of dollars in loans and opened several credit cards to make personal purchases, before falsely claiming his identity had been stolen.

Raina Bell-Saunders, who announced she would be a write-in candidate for mayor, has withdrawn her candidacy due to medical reasons. She endorsed Felicia Moore for mayor in a message on her Facebook page.