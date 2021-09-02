Dragon Con, Atlanta Jazz Festival, Chick-fil-A Kickoff on tap Labor Day weekend

The sci-fi and fantasy festival Dragon Con returns to Downtown, while music will fill the air at Piedmont Park at the Atlanta Jazz Festival over Labor Day weekend. If college football is your thing, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is hosting the Cick-fil-A Kickoff.

Dragon Con, set for Sept. 2 to 6, will feature panels, gaming, cosplay, the annual parade (although limited to attendees only due to the pandemic) and the opportunity to meet celebrities from beloved movies and shows. This year, a “Battlestar Gallactica” reunion is in the offing featuring Edward James Olmos, Jamie Bamber, James Callis, Michael Trucco, and Mary McDonnell, as well as “Smallville” stars Tom Welling, Michael Rosembaum, Laura Vandervoot, and Erica Durance, and “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi. Also on the bill, William Shatner from “Star Trek” and Christopher Eccleston from “Doctor Who.”

Over in Piedmont Park, the Atlanta Jazz Festival will be held Sept. 5 and 6 with a lineup that includes Archie Shepp, Patti Austin, Brenda Nicole Moorer, Pasqual Grasso, Yuko Mabuchi, and more. Admission is free.

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, college football takes the field as Alabama plays Miami on Saturday and Louisville plays Ole Miss on Monday as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

For more fun activities this weekend, be sure to visit the Rough Draft Atlanta Calendar.