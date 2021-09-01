Details announced for Westside Motor Lounge entertainment venue at Echo Street West

Lincoln Property Company has teamed up with STHRN Hospitality Co. to create Westside Motor Lounge – a bar, restaurant and entertainment concept – at Echo Street West.

Lincoln will restore three automotive repair garages to create a large, indoor/outdoor bar with a variety of seating, lounging, and interactive spaces at the prominent corner of Northside Drive and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Echo Street also sits along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail.

The entertainment driven concept will be organized around a large courtyard with shuffleboard, yard games, and a stage and screen for small concerts and other events.

“Echo Street West promises to be a generational project that will transform what was a vacant 19-acre quadrant of land into what we believe will become a ‘village of ideas,’”said Tony Bartlett, Executive Vice President with Lincoln Property Company. “Westside Motor Lounge joins our recently opened event venue Guardian Works and artist colony Guardian Studios in offering the community funky, eclectic and inspiring places to gather and spend time together, which is something we think Atlanta will be craving more of coming out of the past 18 months of quarantining and careful distancing from one another. The Lounge offers the perfect solution to getting back together and enjoying one another again.”

In June, Lincoln Property Company broke ground on vertical construction after completing a $17 million infrastructure improvement project. The first phase of the multi-phase mixed-use project consists of 300,000 square feet of creative office space, 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 292 multifamily units (20% of units will be affordable at 80% AMI), an events venue, artist colony and 3.4 acres of outdoor entertainment and greenspace.

Creative firm ASD | SKY is leading the design of Westside Motor Lounge, along with interiors firm Bunker Design, which is expected to begin operations in early 2022.