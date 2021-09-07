City Council delays ‘Cop City’ facility vote to Sept. 8 after receiving 17 hours of public comment

The Atlanta City Council has delayed a vote on the controversial public safety training facility – nicknamed “Cop City” by opponents – to Sept. 8 after receiving nearly 17 hours of recorded public comment.

The council said it would hear public comment until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, recess, then resume at 9 a.m. on Sept. 8. The council is expected to resume business on Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore said the council received 1,166 individual public comments over the weekend. The comments are being broadcast on the council’s Facebook page.

The city council seems poised to approve the 85-acre training facility, located on the old Atlanta Prison Farm property on Key Road in DeKalb County. Opponents – including residents, businesses, and sustainability/conservation nonprofits – said the project will destroy the city’s last opportunity to have a large regional greenspace inside the city limits.