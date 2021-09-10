Candler Park Music Festival returns this weekend with rock, jazz, funk and more

The Candler Park Music Festival returns this weekend for two days (Sept. 10-11), featuring a full lineup of live music, craft beers, food trucks, an artist market, and good times in the park.

The festival kicks off Friday, and is one of the city’s largest public gatherings to move forward so far this year, despite concerns about the surge of COVID-19 cases sweeping across Georgia. Attendees are required to present a vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry to the festival.

Read the full COVID-19 policy.

This year marks the festival’s 13th return, bringing with it a varied roster of rock, jazz, funk, and jamband acts together on one stage.

Friday’s lineup includes performances by Galactic feat. Anjelika Jelly Joseph (pictured above), Ripe, The Vegabonds, and Voodoo Visionary. Saturday’s lineup features performances by The Infamous Stringdusters, Spafford, The Dirty Guv’nahs, Marco Benevento, Hedonistas, and Webster.

Tickets are available from $30-$85. 4-11 p.m. (Sept. 10) and noon-11 p.m. (Sept. 11). 1500 McLendon Ave.