Buckhead cityhood opponents release study on financial impact for Atlanta, school system

Opponents of the Buckhead cityhood effort released a study Thursday that claims there would be a substantial financial impact on the city of Atlanta if Buckhead were to secede.

The study says that the net fiscal loss to Atlanta would range from $80 million to $116 million per year if Buckhead were to break off.

Atlanta Public Schools would be hit harder, says the study, with an estimated $232 million annual loss. The study also says that both Buckhead and Atlanta residents would see increased taxes due to the loss of financial resources, among other impacts. Read it here.

Atlanta-based consulting firm KB Advisory Group conducted the study. Staff members at George Mason University’s Center for Regional Analysis participated as consultants. It was paid for by the Buckhead Coalition. Anti-cityhood group Committee for a United Atlanta distributed the report.

“This study clearly shows that breaking up Atlanta is a bad idea. It’s bad for Buckhead. It’s bad for Atlanta. It’s bad for the metro region. And it’s bad for the state of Georgia,” Linda Klein, co-chair for the Committee for a United Atlanta, said in email statement on Thursday.

The study comes just two days after the Buckhead City Committee, which is spearheading the effort for Buckhead to incorporate, released its own feasibility study from Valdosta State University. That study claims an independent city could raise more than $200 million a year in revenue, with almost $114 million in surplus.

