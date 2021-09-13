Atlanta Symphony returns to Piedmont Park for free concert on Sept. 28

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will return to Piedmont Park’s Oak Hill on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. for A Performance in the Park presented by PNC and the Charles Loridans Foundation, Inc.

This year’s free outdoor concert will be led by ASO Associate Conductor Jerry Hou and will feature works from musical favorites like Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and more.

“After two summers away, we can’t wait to return to Piedmont Park this September,” said Jennifer Barlament, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Executive Director. “These performances are a beloved tradition for so many Atlantans and a personal favorite of mine. It is a treasure to see the city come together to enjoy the music together under the stars. Thank you to PNC and the Charles Loridans Foundation for making this year’s concert possible.”

More information can be found at aso.org/piedmont .­