Atlanta Design Festival returns with home tours, lectures Oct. 2-10

The annual Atlanta Design Festival is back Oct. 2-10 with a full program of in-person and virtual events focusing on ‘Reconnecting the Community’ as an overarching theme.

Each year the Festival brings together independent designers, established brands, young talent, international speakers from academia, NGOs and government entities, exhibitions, installations and architecture tours – all centered on the economic and societal impact of design.

The 2021 festival will feature a keynote speech from Georgia House Rep. Park Cannon on ‘Creating Equitable Communities and Coming Through COVID-19’.

MA! Architecture Tours return this year in Atlanta, Young Harris and Serenbe. Following full COVID-19 health & safety measures, the three single-day tours will provide exclusive access to some of the best residential, commercial and contract design in the state, and introduce the latest trends in sustainable materials, architectural systems and interior design to a captive audience of decision-makers and general public.

Talks and lecture program throughout the festival will provide further insight from design groups and renowned design brands alongside a series of showroom events.

For the full lineup of events and tickets, visit atlantadesignfestival.net.