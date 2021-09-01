Archibong hosting ‘Cop City’ training facility overview session Sept. 2 ahead of city council vote

Atlanta City Councilmember Natalyn Archibong will host an overview session about the controversial public safety training facility – nicknamed “Cop City” by opponents – on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6:45 p.m.

The meeting will be held via Zoom and a registration link is available here. Questions submitted through registration will be answered as time permits. The meeting will be simulcast on the city council’s YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages.

The council voted 8-7 on Aug. 16 to table legislation authorizing a ground lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the training facility on city-owned property – known as the Atlanta Prison Farm – located in DeKalb County on Key Road off Moreland Avenue.

The council is expected to vote on the lease at its Sept. 7 meeting, which begins at 1 p.m.

Archibong said during the Aug. 16 council meeting that there had been “missteps” in public engagement on the issue.

“We are going to work aggressively to make sure we correct the public engagement missteps, and do a much better job of making sure we are clear and making sure we have addressed the concerns,” Archibong said.

There has been public outcry from neighboring residents, businesses, nonprofits, and environmentalists about using the property for the training facility after it had been previously earmarked by the city as greenspace.