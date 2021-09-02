ADAC celebrates six decades of design with DISCOVER ADAC event Sept. 21-23

ADAC (Atlanta Decorative Arts Center) will continues its 60th anniversary celebration with the return of its annual fall market event, DISCOVER ADAC.

From Sept. 21-23, ADAC invites everyone to delve deep into the world of design with presentations, showroom events, and product launches by renowned designers and luxury brands at the Peachtree Hills showroom.

“After a year dominated by Zoom meetings, we’re so excited to finally be able to gather the design community in-person again with this year’s return of DISCOVER ADAC as we celebrate our 60th anniversary,” said ADAC general manager Katie Miner. “Our commitment to design has always been to bring the best-of-the-best under one roof which has put our name on the map! This fall, it’s time to pay homage to all of the interior designers, architects, craftsmen, tastemakers and visionaries here on our campus as well as all the participants involved in the incredible market programming ready to inspire audiences and cultivate innovation.”

Attendees will hear from pop artist, author and entrepreneur Ashley Longshore, who will discuss everything from art and design to color and creativity; Modern Luxury’s Creative Director and VP of Fashion, James Aguiar will explain how interiors often inspire fashion direction with interior designer and HGTV alum, Justin Q. Williams; fashion icon Iris Apfel will discuss the new Maximum Couture collection and the details of her fascinating life; entertainer and bon vivant Alex Hitz and noted floral and event designer Amy Osaba “dish” with FLOWER Magazine Editor-in-Chief, Margot Shaw, about their takes on entertaining; and renowned architect Jim Strickland speak on the art of creating a memorable home.

To see the full lineup of events, visit www.adacatlanta.com.