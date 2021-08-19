Your Next Home Could Be In… Westview

Where is it? Eight minutes west of Downtown by hopping on I-20 or put on your walking shoes or jump on your bike and take the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail.

Didn’t there used to be a streetcar line? Yes, a streetcar used to run through the neighborhood from Downtown to the main gate of historic Westview Cemetery. With transit planned for the BeltLine, a streetcar or light rail line may connect the neighborhood once again.

Speaking of the cemetery, is anyone famous buried there? The 600-acre resting place was created in 1884 to help alleviate overcrowded Oakland Cemetery. Westview’s roster permanent residents include Coca-Cola founder Asa G. Candler, the soft drink company’s president Robert Woodruff, Atlanta Symphony Conductor Robert Shaw, Atlanta Falcons owner Rankin Smith, Civil Rights icons Rev. Joseph, Evelyn Lowery, Vivian Jones and Donald Hollowell, and beloved local restaurateur and LGBTQ activist Ria Pell, to name a few. The recently formed Friends of Westview is working to restore some of the historic structures.

How much are homes? Homes from the high $200,000s to more than $500,000 for an existing home and available lots starting at $99,000. The historic neighborhood is filed with Arts & Cafts bungalows, Foursquares, Tudors, and ranches.

Where to dine? A little bird told us that Pinky Cole’s original Slutty Vegan is reopening soon in Westview’s commercial district along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Locals also love Firewall Food Stop’s menu of wood fired pizzas, hummus, and artisanal sandwiches, while My Potato Factory serves up stuffed baked potatoes, fajitas and more. Dee’s Café serves up soulful breakfast and late lunch.