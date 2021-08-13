Woman kidnapped in Chosewood Park found shot to death, ‘person of interest’ detained

A woman kidnapped from outside her home in Chosewood Park was found shot to death on Lakewood Avenue this morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during an afternoon press conference that officers were called to 501 Burroughs Street around 5 a.m. this morning on a possible kidnapping call.

Hampton said a witness called 911 after he saw the woman being abducted outside her residence and forced into an SUV.

At around 6 a.m., officers responded to report of shots fired in the area of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way.. Officers checked the area, but found nothing.

Then at 9:55 a.m., a person called 911 and said a deceased person had been found near 1907 Lakewood Ave. Upon arrival, investigators located the body and determined she was the same person kidnapped from Burroughs Street.

Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the kidnapping and he has been detained outside the city. Hampton said the person “might be significantly involved in this crime,” but did not elaborate on how law enforcement was able to find the individual.

Hampton said the kidnapping and murder are not related to the ongoing investigation into the stabbing death of Katherine Janness and her dog Bowie in Piedmont Park on July 28. “These are two separate, unrelated incidents,” Hampton said.

While the victim’s name has not been officially released, her name and photo were widely circulated on social media this morning. She was reportedly a bartender at a club in Midtown.