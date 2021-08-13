UPDATE: Suspect charged with kidnapping and murder of Atlanta bartender

A suspect has been charged with the kidnapping and murder of Mariam Abdulrab, a bartender who was found shot to death in southeast Atlanta on Aug. 13.

Abdulrab, 27, was kidnapped from outside her home in Chosewood Park in the early morning hours and later found shot to death on Lakewood Avenue. She was a beloved bartender at both Revery VR and at Church in Old Fourth Ward.

DeMarcus Brinkley, 27, was originally described as a “person of interest” in the case, but now faces murder, kidnapping, assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and other charges, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Brinkley is in stable condition at an Atlanta hospital after crashing his car during a high-speed chase in Griffin, GA. Brinkley is in stable condition, according to the update from APD.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said during a Friday press conference that officers were called to 501 Burroughs Street around 5 a.m. this morning on a possible kidnapping call.

Hampton said a witness called 911 after he saw the woman being abducted outside her residence and forced into an SUV.

At around 6 a.m., officers responded to report of shots fired in the area of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way.. Officers checked the area, but found nothing.

Then at 9:55 a.m., a person called 911 and said a deceased person had been found near 1907 Lakewood Ave. Upon arrival, investigators located the body and determined she was the same person kidnapped from Burroughs Street.

Hampton said the kidnapping and murder are not related to the ongoing investigation into the stabbing death of Katherine Janness and her dog Bowie in Piedmont Park on July 28. “These are two separate, unrelated incidents,” Hampton said.