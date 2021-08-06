UPDATE: Potential witness in Katherine Janness murder at Piedmont Park has come forward

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UPDATE: Atlanta Police have confirmed that the jogger shown in surveillance photos near Piedmont Park has come forward. Homicide detectives investigating the murder of Katherine Janness have been speaking with him and he is cooperative.

Original Story

Atlanta Police Homicide investigators have released additional surveillance images of a jogger who might be a witness in the murder of Katherine Janness and her dog Bowie at Piedmont Park.

In a press release, APD said “please take note of the appearance and dress of this jogger. Anyone who knows this person, or any other witnesses should encourage them to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. The reward in this case has been increased to $20,000.”

Photos and video clips released previously captured images of people who may have seen or heard something on July 28 are still being sought by APD.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in this case should contact 911 or to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at StopCrimeATL.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.