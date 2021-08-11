UPDATE: Missing Atlanta high school student found safe in Texas; arrest made for harboring runaway

A North Atlanta High School student who went missing Aug. 5 has been found safe in Texas, according to an update from our sister publications Reporter Newspapers.

A 23-year old man, Andre McNair, has been arrested in Arlington, Texas and charged with harboring a runaway, according to a statement from the Arlington Police Department. Details on how Winchester and McNair know each other and how she wound up in Texas have still not been released.

The police department for Atlanta Public Schools in a statement Wednesday morning confirmed that 14-year-old Caitlin Winchester has been found in Arlington.

“The family has been notified and has requested privacy at this time,” said the statement, noting that the APS police was still working with the FBI on “next steps” in the investigation.

When Winchester didn’t return home from school last Thursday, an intense search began to find the missing teenager. The high school sent out missing person flyers. Facebook groups were created. The FBI and Atlanta Police Department joined the investigation, and a $100,000 reward was offered for her return.