Underground Atlanta offering rent-free pop-up space to entrepreneurs

Underground Atlanta is offering rent-free pop-up space to creatives, makers, chefs and entrepreneurs of all kinds this fall as part of a new program.

The Underground Roots Pop-Up Program will allow up-and-coming entrepreneurs the opportunity to receive four months of rent-free pop-up space along Lower Alabama Street from Sept. 1 through Jan. 5.

To apply, applicants are asked to submit their name, social media handle(s), a one paragraph description of the pop-up concept, and a few example images or videos to Kpilcher@lalaniventures.com by Aug. 15. Underground plans to include four to six vendors, selecting applicants that are best fit for each space.

The pop-up will be located across from “The Art of Banksy” exhibition, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors this fall.

“To create a place that is truly built by the community, we are lowering the barriers for entry for burgeoning entrepreneurs, artists and culinary masterminds to test their concepts at no cost,” said Underground owner Shaneel Lalani, CEO of Lalani Ventures. “Our intent is to breathe new life into Underground and we want to start that journey by offering pop-up space back to the community that has been vacant for years. The Underground Roots Pop-Up Program will create energy and activity along Lower Alabama, and we urge all dreamers to enter the program for their chance to be chosen.’”

Artists involved in the Creative Carts initiative that launched in July will also be included in the pop-up program. The six permanent artists, including Edgar Litumasoto, Amanda Semler, Reggie Griffin, Danae Antione, Ting (They/Them) and Patricia Hernandez, will move their art carts into the pop-up spaces to flourish alongside other local entrepreneurs. Caitlin King, Executive Director of Onward Theatre, has also been chosen to take part in the program.

For more information on how to apply for the Underground Roots Pop-Up Program, visit Underground Atlanta’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram profiles.