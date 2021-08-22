Three killed in overnight shooting brings Atlanta homicide rate to more than 100 for the year

Three men were found shot to death in a parking lot at the intersection of Whitehall and McDaniel streets in southwest Atlanta this morning, bringing the city’s year-to-date homicide numbers to 103.

On Sunday morning around 12:45 a.m. officers responded to 495 Whitehall St. on a report of persons shot. On scene, officers located three victims, all adult males, in the parking lot of the location – a strip center with a wing shop, smoke shop, and bar/lounge. All three victims, aged 35 to 55, were deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, including one man who was in a wheelchair. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect(s) in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Police are working several other homicides that occurred over the weekend:

* On Saturday at around 3:55 p.m. officers responded to 803 Magnolia Way NW on a report of a person shot. On scene, officers found an adult male inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died as a result of his wounds.

* On Friday at around 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1185 Sells Ave. SW and foudn a brother and sister shot to death inside a vehicle. The siblings were identified as Robert Bankston Jr., 25, and Cedrika Smith, 35. LaMorris Willie Godfrey has been booked into the Fulton County Jail on murder charges in the shooting, which may have stemmed from an argument.

In 2020, APD investigated 157 homicides, which was the highest number in decades.