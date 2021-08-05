Second arrest made in shooting death of Secoriea Turner

A second arrest has been made in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner last July.

Jerrion McKinney, 23, was arrested by the GBI on charges of including murder and aggravated assault. Another suspect – Julian Conley, 19 – was arrested last summer and also charged in Secoriea’s death.

Secoriea was a backseat passenger in the family car when it came under gunfire by armed protestors near the Wendy’s on University Avenue where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer.

The child’s family has filed suit against the City of Atlanta and Wendy’s for her death.