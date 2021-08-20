Photos: Westside Park officially opens to the public

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Amy Wenk

Atlanta’s largest greenspace, the 280-acre Westside Park, is officially open after city officials held a ribbon-cutting today, Aug. 20. Formerly the Bellwood Quarry, the deep pit has been transformed into the 2.4-billion-gallon emergency reservoir that could provide water to the city for 30 days. The $44 million park is also a vital link on the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail and is already drawing new homes and business investments, including Microsoft’s nearby hub.