Parliament of Owls lantern parade returns to Midtown Aug. 14

The Parliament of Owls lantern parade flocks back to Midtown on Aug. 14 starting at 9 p.m.

Now in its third year, the parade was founded by Chantelle Rytter, co-creator of the Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade, as a gift to Midtown during her year as an artist-in-residence at Cousins Properties’ Promenade building.

In 2018, the parade drew 500 attendees, and the number of participants doubled in 2019 to 1,000. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Rytter and her fellow puppeteers, Krewe of Grateful Gluttons, will lead the parade along with brass and percussion band Black Sheep Ensemble.

The parade will begin at Colony Square, turning down Crescent Avenue, making a left onto 11th Street before making its way back down Peachtree to end where it began.

The community is invited to participate, but are asked to walk six feet behind the band and give each other generous space. Those planning to walk in the parade should arrive at Colony Square by 8:30 p.m.

“Bringing the collective joy experience into peoples’ formerly isolated lives is great,” Rytter said “But you do not need to be all snuggled up. Give an owl some room. Spread your wings!”

Rytter and the Crew of Grateful Gluttons will host an Owl Lantern Workshop at The Plaza Patio at Colony Square on Aug. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. Drop in to make your own lantern for the parade based on one of Rytter’s designs. The cost is $15-$25.

During Colony Square’s live music events in the Plaza on Aug. 6 and 13, you can make a free owl mask for the parade.

Owl lantern kits will also be available at Shep’s Ace Hardware between Aug. 7 and 14 or you download and print your own from Rytter’s website here.