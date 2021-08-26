Obama Portraits coming to the High Museum, tickets on sale in October

The famed portraits of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively, will be at the High Museum of Art in Midtown Jan. 14 – March 20, 2022.

Tickets for “The Obama Portraits Tour,” organized by the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, will be available to members first Oct. 11-15, followed by access for Museum Pass holders (Oct. 18-19) and general admission, which begins Oct. 25.

Tickets will be available at High.org and are expected to sell out since the High is the only Southeastern venue for the tour.