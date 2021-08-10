News Briefs: Search for missing student continues; Las Margaritas burns; March for Voting Rights

The search continues for a 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student who didn’t return home from school last Thursday. Caitlin Winchester was last seen Aug. 5, around 4 p.m. She was walking south on Northside Parkway from the high school, toward Mount Paran Road. Atlanta Public Schools said Monday evening that its police department continues to investigate the report, working with law enforcement agencies including the FBI and Atlanta Police. Read more at Reporter Newspapers.

Las Margaritas restaurant on Cheshire Bridge Road was gutted by fire on Monday evening. The restaurant was closed and there were no injuries. The Atlanta Fire Department is investigating to determine the cause of the blaze. The restaurant is located not far from where Cheshire Bridge is closed after last week’s fire under a bridge that damaged the roadway. It is still unknown what caused that fire or when the road will reopen.

On Saturday, Aug. 28 – the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic March on Washington – a March On for Voting Rights will be held in Atlanta and cities around the nation. The Atlanta march, which begins at noon, will begin in the Sweet Auburn district and file past MLK’s birth home and Ebenezer Baptist Church. Find out more about the event at marchonforvotingrights.org.