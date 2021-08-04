News Briefs: Police seek pool shooter; BeltLine Northwest Trail route; TOUR Championship returns

Atlanta Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect charged with the murder of 17-year-old Jakari Dillard at the Anderson Park pool on July 24. Chief Rodney Bryant said during an Aug. 3 press briefing on the city’s crime wave that the suspect remains at large. According to the police report, the preliminary investigation revealed that Dillard had been involved in a verbal dispute with another male which escalated to gunfire.

A landmark bridge over I-75 that lights up at night. An elevated walkway through the tree canopy at Spring Valley Park. A path along Buckhead’s artsy Bennett Street. These are some ideas for the Atlanta BeltLine’s Northwest Trail, a complex project that must navigate a major highway, active railroads and the city’s most famous street, Peachtree. Unlike other parts of the BeltLine, the northwest segment doesn’t have abandoned railroad corridors to repurpose for trails. “Since we don’t have that abandoned rail corridor opportunity, we’re looking at destinations to help guide and frame the decisions around the pros and cons of alternate routes,” said Greta deMayo, executive director of the PATH Foundation, which is leading the study for the roughly 4.5-mile trail. The study is considering possible routes for the trail, cost estimates and in what order the trail should be built. Read more at Reporter Newspapers.

The PGA TOUR announced its full 2021-22 schedule, complete with 47 official events – 44 in the Regular Season with three FedExCup Playoffs events. The PGA TOUR season and race for the 16th FedExCup title will once again conclude in Atlanta at East Lake Golf Club, with the 2022 TOUR Championship scheduled for the week of Aug. 22-28. Tickets are available for purchase at TOURChampionship.com/tickets.