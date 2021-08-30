News Briefs: Officer involved shooting; film industry jobs; Lovett students to talk with astronaut

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning in Midtown. According to the Atlanta Police Department report, a man was hitting cars with a metal pipe and then struck a pedestrian in the arm near the intersection of Peachtree Street and Peachtree Place. An officer deployed a taser, which had no effect, and then fired multiple times. The suspect was rushed to surgery at Grady Hospital and is in critical condition.

The City of Atlanta and Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment (AMOFE) has announced the Set South Production Assistant Training Program, a partnership with United Way of Greater Atlanta, The Georgia Film Academy, and with guidance from Bloomberg Associates. The free, full time training program, set to benefit underserved Atlantans, is currently accepting applications for its inaugural class which will start on Oct. 4 at Junction 2800, a multipurpose community center, located in Southwest Atlanta. Disney is an inaugural lead supporter of the program, and additional national and local sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks. The program connects unemployed, and/or underemployed Atlantans to careers in the highly competitive film industry. The first class will hold 15 students and there are plans to expand and continue the program with two cohorts each year with up to 25 students each. To learn more about this exciting opportunity and how to apply, visit www.setsouthatl.com.

Students from Atlanta’s acclaimed The Lovett School will have the rare opportunity to pose questions to NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough who is aboard the space station. The educational downlink event will air on Monday, Aug. 30 at Lovett’s Hendrix-Chenault Theater, on NASA Television and the agency’s website. Kimbrough, who is on research mission that includes biology, Earth science, and technology development, is an alumni of Lovett.