News Briefs: Arrest made in Buckhead shooting; bridge repair could take a year; Midtown tower gets support

Atlanta Police arrested Hilena Misganaw, 18, on the charge of Involuntary Manslaughter in the shooting death of Olohiye Ehimiaghe, 18 at the Ashley Gables Buckhead apartments on Aug. 10. The suspect is being held in the Fulton County Jail. Details about the shooting have not been released by APD.

The AJC reports that the repair of a fire-damaged bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road could take a year to complete. Atlanta Department of Transportation officials told a city council committee on Wednesday that the bridge over Peachtree Creek might be a total loss and require demolition. The Atlanta DOT has issued an emergency request for proposals (RFP) or bridge demolition and is expecting responses from contractors by noon Thursday. The agency is working on a second RFP for emergency bridge design that will be distributed to potential partners by Aug. 23. Cheshire Bridge Road has been closed indefinitely between Woodland and Faulkner roads. Google Maps, Waze, and other road mapping services have been notified to offer alternatives around the closure.

The Midtown Development Review Committee has recommended support for a 32-story tower at the corner of Peachtree and 6th Streets. The project will include 15,600 square feet of ground floor retail space, 77,000 square feet of office space, and 483 apartments. The committee recommended support for Property Market Group to move forward with their zoning application with the city. The property is currently a pay parking lot.