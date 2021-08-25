News Briefs: APS dispels virtual rumors; Herschel Walker to run for U.S. Senate in GA; use of force transparency

Atlanta Public Schools has released a statement refuting claims that it plans to switch to all virtual learning after Labor Day due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. APS released this statement on its social media channels on Aug. 24: “Families, you may have heard a rumor that APS may be transitioning to virtual learning following the Labor Day holiday. Atlanta Public Schools will not be pivoting to virtual learning following the Labor Day holiday. This rumor is not true. We continue to act in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and staff.”

GPB News reports that former UGA football star Herschel Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will move from Texas back to Georgia to try and unseat Democrat Raphael Warnock in the U.S. Senate. Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard, is under investigation by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office after she voted in Georgia despite living in Texas.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launched two initiatives per her administrative orders related to the Mayor’s Use of Force Advisory Council recommendations: a public use of force dashboard and a video evidence submittal portal. The Use of Force Dashboard is designed to improve transparency, increase trust between the public and APD and facilitate fact-based discussions around police performance in the city. The Video Evidence Submittal Portal allows members of the public to submit video footage when filing a complaint with APD, including evidence of an alleged use of force incident. Complaints and associated footage may be submitted anonymously and are routed to APD’s Office of Professional Standards to go through their investigative process. Members of the public may also submit video footage to the ACRB through their online complaint form.