News Briefs: Agencies united in solving Piedmont Park murder; Cheshire Bridge road closure; APD officer fired

Representatives from the United States Attorney’s Office, FBI, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office held a joint press conference on Thursday afternoon to announce they were acting in a “supportive capacity” with the Atlanta Police Department’s investigation into the fatal stabbings of Katherine Janness and her dog Bowie in Piedmont Park. “We thought it was important to come forward to day to show we are united,” Fulton DA Fani Willis said at the press conference. “We understand that Metro Atlantans are, understandably, concerned and frightened.” Willis encouraged residents to take safety measures when at the park and walking at night. She also pushed back on the rumors that a serial killer was responsible and said it was too early to determine if it was a hate crime. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has put patrol cars on the streets around Piedmont Park to bolster APD’s efforts. There were no new updates on the progress of the investigation.

Cheshire Bridge Road could be closed for several days due to a fire on bridge over the railroad tracks near Faulkner Road. The small fire was reported around 9:15 p.m., but it grew in size after rupturing a natural gas line. Motorists should use Piedmont Road, Clairmont Road or Buford Highway as alternate routes while repairs are made.

The Atlanta Police sergeant caught on a viral Instagram video kicking a handcuffed woman in the face after she spit on his pants has been fired by the department. Sgt. Marc Theodule was terminated Aug. 2 after an investigation by APD’s Office of Professional Standards, according to a press release. A second officer in video, Bridget Citizen, was returned to duty after the investigation found she had not violated APD’s duty-to-intervene policy. Citizen reported the incident to a supervisor immediately after it occurred. The suspect, Ashley Cooley, was originally detained in Peopelestown after arguing with a neighbor and carrying a gun not registered to her. No charges have been filed against Cooley.