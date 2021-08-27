New Restaurant Radar: Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Mrs. P’s Kitchen, Mr. Fries Man & more

Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ has opened its third location in Adair Park, 680 Murphy Ave., serving up vinegar-based, Eastern South Carolina-style ‘cue at The MET development. See the menu at rodneyscottsbbq.com.

Downtown speak-easy Red Phone Booth has opened new outpost in Buckhead at 3242 Peachtree Road, Suite A. Cocktails, food and cigars (with state-of-the-art filtration system) are available. Visit redphonebooth.com for more.

Mrs. P’s Kitchen & Bar is now serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the Wylie Hotel, 551 Ponce de Leon Ave., with a menu of “comfortable, familiar fare.” Visit wyliehotel.com/dining.

LA-based Mr. Fries Man has brought its loaded French fry platter to Downtown, 30 Decatur St. See the menu at mrfriesman.com.

Incoming

Big Boss Chinese: Chef Guy Wong’s dine-in/takeout in Midtown, 100 10th St. (Any minute now)

Yumbii and The Queso Shop: Sister restaurants opening at Moore’s Mill Center, 2275 Marietta Blvd NW. (Fall)



Wagamama: London-based ramen hotspot at Star Metals in West Midtown. (Unknown)

