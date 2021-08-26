Motorist dead after SUV goes over bridge onto Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail

A motorist is dead after their SUV plunged off a bridge and onto the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail.

According to a report from the Atlanta Police Department, at around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a vehicle accident with injuries and possible entrapment in the area of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Cascade Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that appeared to have gone over a bridge and fell onto the BelgtLine.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue was already on scene and advised the driver was inside of the vehicle, deceased and believed to have been the only one inside of the vehicle during the accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle left the roadway, struck a metal fence and veered over the bridge. At this time, it appears this was a single vehicle accident and no charges will be filed in this collision.

The Atlanta BeltLine released this statement: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic vehicle accident this afternoon in Southwest Atlanta at Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and the Westside Trail. Our condolences go out to the family of the woman who died at the scene. The trail is temporarily closed as the Atlanta Police Department conducts their investigation. APD will provide further information as it becomes available.”