March On For Voting Rights to feature guest speakers, concert headlined by Ludacris on Aug. 28

Saturday, Aug. 28, marks the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s historic March on Washington. As part of a nationwide mobilization to demand Congress pass legislation to stop voter suppression, the March On for Voting Rights will feature guest speakers and a rally and concert headlined by Ludacris.

The march supports passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which has already cleared the U.S. House of Representatives and is awaiting an uncertain future in the Senate., and the For the People Act, also passed a House vote, but it was blocked in the Senate.

The Atlanta march will start at 9 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Sweet Auburn and conclude at Centennial Park.

“During the Presidential and Georgia runoff elections, March On traveled throughout Georgia to ensure that we empowered voters and combated the rampant disinformation in communities that are vulnerable to voter suppression,” said Andi Pringle, Political and Strategic Campaigns Director of March On. “These efforts worked, and now, people are attempting to make it harder to vote in Georgia and states across the country, and it is morally unconscionable and anti-democratic. We’re calling on Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the For the People Act by any means necessary.”

Marching alongside Pringle and many other notable activists will be Courtney and Corrie Cockrell, the great-nieces of murdered civil rights leader Medgar Evers. Also planning to take part are Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Dr. Bernice King, former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, and ACLU of Georgia executive director Andrea Young.

For more information, visit marchonforvotingrights.org.